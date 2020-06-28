The WWDC20 has been plagued by new features grouped into different operating systems. Although each one was assigned to one or the other, we have come across several of them that could well be pieces for future Apple Glass. Apple will launch a new wearable platform for the face that will undoubtedly take advantage of everything it has learned from the other systems.

Five pieces of Apple Glass hidden in plain sight

That Apple systems feed back and share experiences and ideas is a fact. You just have to see how the mouse moves on the iPad between the icons, an effect that is inherited directly from the Apple TV interface. For this reason and if we trust the rumors, the Apple Glass should be close. And its operating system will bring functions and features from the rest of the platforms.

Some of them are already here and we may have seen them at WWDC20. Hidden in plain sight. Among all the novelties presented, these have stood out:

AirPods Pro and its spatial sound

The spatial sound of the AirPods Pro is, perhaps, the most intriguing improvement of those presented on Monday, for being unexpected and at the same time attractive. The sound without a doubt plays an important role in augmented and virtual reality experiences. Being able to direct sound through different channels and “positions” becomes very necessary in these situations.

Lacking traditional controls or peripherals, surround sound provides more context around us. Because the augmented reality expected in at least two of the three possible Apple glass models will serve to enrich what surrounds us.

Here the AirPods Pro and its surround sound capacity will be essential.

Scribble or handwriting word detection

With Scribble on iPadOS 14, we can write to more places with the Apple Pencil, select that text, copy it, paste it. It also can write in the text fields with the Pencil and that it be transformed into typed text. This feature also allows you to recognize addresses, phones and dates to search Maps, call and create events.

It is not difficult to imagine Apple Glass that were also capable of identifying text, both typed and by hand. That would allow us the same from the device, how to create a route to a location, call a phone or create an appointment on the calendar. And even send these bits of data through Messages or email.

Reduced interfaces for Telephone and Siri

Long ago that both the Phone app and Siri should have adopted an interface that did not invade the entire screen. With iOS 14 and iPadOS 14, both functions will stop filling the entire screen to take a much more discreet look in the form of notifications on top.

That discretion is going to be necessary in an interface as small as what glasses can offer. Invade the entire screen while the user walk down the street It is not a good experience and could lead to accidents. Therefore, it becomes necessary to do it non-invasively.

Complications of watchOS as “snacks” of rich information

If there is one thing we have learned from the Apple Watch it is that the usefulness of small fragments can be very large. Provided you have the right design, which is polished even more with watchOS 7. The way spheres are created and modified is revealing.

Here, Apple has decided to make the options bigger and classify them by categories, when before we only had one roulette ordered alphabetically. Display information in the best way in a glass of glasses it will be essential, as it happens with Siri and other notifications.

App Clips as fragments of usable apps

This morning we have seen in detail the App Clips, small pieces of apps that are perfectly functional and characterized by being fast to download and straight to the point. It is a functionality that seems designed for something as constrained as augmented reality glasses.

And surely there are many more of which we are not yet aware. That feedback that characterizes The different Apple systems will see a new opportunity with the Glass. It only remains to wait.