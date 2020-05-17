Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are the centerpieces of the Clippers | Kevork Djansezian / .
During the forced break by the coronavirus, the Los Angeles Clippers have been studying the possibility of adding an elite defense player who can complement himself with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George and be recognized as the new “Big Three” of the NBA.
The Clippers are probably the favorites for the league title this year and have the most depth and talent on the bench compared to the other top contenders in the league.
Last Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard is having another great season, averaging 26.9 points on 46.9% shot for court. Meanwhile, Paul George is averaging 21 points, although he is still getting in shape after the injury.
There are many options that meet the requirements that the Los Angeles franchise seeks.
Although many may be surprised, Chris Paul remains an All Star player and one of the best defensive leaders in the league. Draymond Green is an exceptional defensive talent and defense specialist who thrives on very good teams.
Rudy Gobert has apparently ruined his relationship with Donovan Mitchell and that could be capitalized. Gobert is probably the best defender in the league right now as a great rebounder and shot blocker.
All those alternatives will be analyzed by the Clippers’ high command to reinforce the team.