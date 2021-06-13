The physical scrutiny of the famous that does not stop growing

Kate Winslet, Handel Erçel, Camila Cabello and Selena Gomez. (Photo: .)

This week Camila Cabello has been the last to suffer the physical scrutiny to which many famous women are subjected. The 24-year-old singer has been the victim of those who use social networks to write hurtful opinions, after a paparazzi photographed her on the beach in Miami (Florida) with her boyfriend Shawn Mendes. The images spread like wildfire, with comments underlining words like “fat,” “horrible face,” “out of shape,” or “love handles.”

The composer, far from feeling down, has decided to answer and make it clear that she is not looking for “a perfection that is not real.”

“The false is becoming the new real. We have a completely unreal vision of a woman’s body. Cellulite is normal, fat is normal, stretch marks are normal. They are beautiful and, most importantly, they are natural ”, he reflected.

In her defense, the actress Inma Cuesta has come out, who in 2015 also spoke out against this tyranny of the image, when she denounced not recognizing herself on the cover of a magazine due to Photoshop retouching: “I don’t understand the need to retouch my body until I almost half of what I am, smoothing my skin and lengthening my neck until I become almost an expressionless doll ”.

The protagonist of The Bride has also reflected on what has happened to the artist, using one of the phrases that Cabello has pronounced: “The false is becoming the new real.” Unfortunately that’s the way it is … To all those magazines that continue to fill their covers for the summer, giving us advice for the famous bikini operation, be responsible, perhaps the time has come to cross it off the list. Look healthy, healthy, self-confident, free and on …

