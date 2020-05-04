By Sebastian Quiroz

05/04/2020 8:07 am

The Wonderful 101: Remastered joins the list of games affected by COVID-19. Recently, it has been disclosed that the physical version of this PlatinumGames game has been delayed until the end of June in America, due to distribution problems caused by the virus. However, the digital edition still has the original release date.

Publisher Nighthawk Interactive and PlatinumGames announced that the release date for the physical version of The Wonderful 101: Remastered in America will be next June 30, and in Europe until July 3. Similarly, those who supported the project on Kickstarter will likely get their copy of the game after these new dates. This is what Platinum mentioned:

“Unfortunately, due to the effects of the COVID-19 epidemic, we expect delays in the preparation of the physical versions of EE. USA and Europe. Sponsor rewards are given top priority, but due to distribution issues, sponsors who have chosen physical versions of the game may receive it after the general launch. While we are working to prioritize sponsor rewards, please be aware that shipping and distribution status in various areas may result in some sponsors earning their rewards after retail launch. ”

However, all those who donated the necessary money to the project to receive a physical copy, will receive the digital edition for Steam from May 7. Originally, the physical version of The Wonderful 101: Remastered were going to arrive on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch on May 19 in America and May 22 in Europe.

The Wonderful 101: Remastered will be available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC at digital version on May 19, and the physical edition will run until June 30. You can check the latest game preview here. Likewise, we remind you that the title exceeded $ 2 MDD in its Kickstarter campaign.

