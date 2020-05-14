The physical condition of the footballers is one of the unknowns before the possible return of Liga MX (Photo: Luis Ramírez / EFE)

Although still there is no certainty of the date of the return of Mexican soccer, managers and health authorities work for the resumption of the Liga MX. However, the fitness of footballers is a pending issue on the club’s agenda.

According to the former Argentine soccer player and physical trainer, Ariel González, “we are living in an unknown situation, for both players and coaches. ” He explained that the return to the fields will not be the same as a preseason.

“This period it cannot be compared to a postseason because now the players have not stopped, they have continued ‘training’, although with space limitations, sports equipment, and, above all, with the player-ball relationship ”, he explained for the Marca newspaper.

The physical trainer commented that the physical condition of the soccer players is unknown (Photo: Fernando García Carranza / Cuartoscuro)

González pointed out that this is not necessarily negative, but that it is an opportunity to check rumors about physical preparation. “The pandemic will allow us to see what is true in some ideas spread today about general preparedness and especially of the soccer player, in the sense that the soccer player must train everything with the ball, “he said.

He pointed out that preparation at home can cause footballers to start the championship more prepared in some areas than others. “If the home charges are very low, we will see a restart of the low intensity championship, although technically (coordinatively) and tactically (cognitively) they would not have to go down as much, “he said.

“For the conditional component, with few exceptions, players will not have organic reserves to make an effort like the one that requires a 90-minute football match, where 10 or 11 kilometers are run and multiple speed changes are made, with short breaks that can go from five to 30 seconds in duration, “he added.

Mexican clubs continue training from home (Photo: Fernando Carranza / Cuartoscuro)

Against this background, González recalled that the footballer is used to this kind of challenge. “The player is an athlete used, from a young age, to face and overcome different stress situations and a first division player is someone who should have learned to handle it, because otherwise he would not have reached the place where he is ”, he assured.

“I believe that rigorous, uncompromising training in these circumstances is the best antidote to stress. Whoever comes better prepared will perform better and will have greater possibilities to continue developing their profession optimally ”, ended.

Meanwhile, the return to the courts could happen soon. This Wednesday a document was released by the government of Mexico City for the reopening of the city, which requires the resumption of sporting events.

Liga MX could return to the capital on June 15 (Photo: Galo Cañas / Cuartoscuro)

According to the document, which has not yet been approved, These could return in the Mexican capital on June 15, but behind closed doors. In addition, they will have to follow the basic sanitation protocols indicated by the Ministry of Health.

Even so, League officials have revealed that the tournament will not resume until all teams can return to activities. to allow all teams alike to prepare to close the tournament that started in January.

“I think if it resumes it is because all the teams are already in good condition at all the venues, all ready and prepared, of course it can be behind closed doors, but they must be prepared, ”said Rodrigo Fernández, sports director of Club León, in an interview with ESPN.

