The physical change of Isa Pantoja and the price of her aesthetic touch-ups

Since Isa Pantoja reached his majority -and with it began his media exposure-, there have been several aesthetic touch-ups to which he has been subjected and that have caused a great physical change in his face and body.

The Viva la vida program has analyzed the evolution of Isabel Pantoja’s daughter with the help of a plastic surgeon and has calculated how much money has been spent on each cosmetic operation. “It has changed a lot, and for the better“, has valued Dr. José Manuel Gómez Villar.

To compare the appearance of the young woman, they have taken as an example a photograph from 2015 and a more recent one.

Among the touches that Isa Pantoja has made, one stands out that is increasingly fashionable among celebrities: the microblading, what does it cost 350 euros. “It is a tattoo technique that will make us have a more marked and more open look,” said Gómez Villar.

Regarding the changes in his nose, the specialist has assured that in this case a rhinoplasty would not have been done, but a rhinomodeling -which costs around 400 euros-.

To correct the so-called gummy smile, the one that marks the gums when smiling, the doctor indicates that Isa Pantoja was able to resort to botox “in the muscle that raises the lip” as well as a lip augmentation, whose price is 350 euros.

The shape of your face It has also changed over the years and now shows a more elongated facial oval. At this point, the plastic surgeon points out that he could have undergone a “chin filling with hyaluronic acid”, a technique that “can be done with a non-permanent filling or with a silicone prosthesis.” The cost of this intervention amounts to 500 euros.

Likewise, the doctor assures that Isabel Pantoja’s daughter would have applied botox on the forehead, despite his youth. “It is done above all to prevent wrinkles from being marked,” he explained.

The change in Isa Pantoja has not only been limited to her face, but also to her body. Specifically, a breast augmentation, an operation that costs between 4,000 and 5,000 euros.

Despite having lost weight in recent years, the young woman also shows a very marked waist, the result of a liposuction, according to Dr. José Manuel Gómez Villar, which has a price of 4,500 euros.

In addition to liposuction, Isa Pantoja may have also had another related treatment called cryolipolysis, and that helps to “eliminate localized fat without going through the operating room”, the specialist has indicated. This non-invasive intervention costs around 800 euros.