The physical change of Fernando Torres after going to boxing

In June 2019 Fernando Torres communicated to the world that he was hanging up his boots. El Niño said goodbye to the life of footballers after more than 18 years playing professionally. Little more than a year has passed and it is still not known what will be the professional future of the rojiblanco youth squad. But one of his passions is: boxing. Torres has wanted to continue being in shape and for this he trains hard daily in the chain of gyms that he has in Madrid, called Nine Fitness.

Fernando has gone from being a tall and lanky boy to being very strong physically, so much so that his physique does not seem the same as when he ran through the football fields. Strong neck, broad back, strong arms. In his Instagram account we can see the progress he makes in the ring, thanks to specialized teachers such as Nelson dotel.

He has even been able to share the ring on occasion with Sergio Maravilla Martínez, one of the most important figures in the world of boxing. Torres is in great shape.