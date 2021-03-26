The phrases of ‘The island of temptations’ that are already television history

Contestants of ‘The island of temptations 3’. (Photo: Telecinco)

The island of temptations (Telecinco) has become one of the television phenomena in recent years. Like it or not, the Mediaset reality show for couples manages to bring together more than 3,000,000 viewers each week in front of the screen.

The third edition is coming to an end, but the success of the format promises more. While waiting for couples to come back to the island to cheat, it is worth remembering the heritage they have left to the history of television.

The contestants of the reality show have left their partners on the island and phrases that will remain to be remembered. Some for being explicit, others for doing wonders with the language unthinkable for the academics of the RAE and others, well, simply … ESTEFANÍÍÍÍAAAA!

“I don’t know if I love my goat or Lara more”

Hugo faced Rubén in the face to face for Lara of the third edition and he released that at the stake. Not without ending with a “I think we can all be happy.” That crossover between Pepito’s farm and Happy the four would not dare to direct it or Guillermo del Toro.

“There are many men, but my dog? My dog ​​is just him “

It seems that the relationships with animals have been very intense for the contestants of the third edition edition. Diego threatened Lola with keeping Horus, the couple’s common dog. He left her shattered. “I will never have a dog like it, it is almost human,” he said. Maybe she wanted to quote Lord Byron, let’s not underestimate her.

“She told me: ‘I’m going to brush my teeth,’ and I told her: ‘Well, I’m going to give you the toothpaste.”

Manuel, a true poet and king of subtlety and metaphors, told him that to hide that he was getting involved …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.