The phrases of the electoral debate in Madrid that will be worth votes

From left to right: Pablo Iglesias (United We Can), Rocío Monasterio (Vox), Mónica García (More Madrid), Isabel Díaz Ayuso (PP), Ángel Gabilondo (PSOE) and Edmundo Bal (Cs), in their respective lecterns during the electoral debate of the candidates to preside over the Community of Madrid. Source: EUROPA PRESS / J. Hellin. POOL via Getty Images.

The six main candidates in the elections to the Community of Madrid have starred in the first and only television debate of this campaign for the elections on May 4, with the management of the pandemic and the policy of pacts as big headlines.

These have been the most outstanding phrases of the debate between Ángel Gabilondo (PSOE), Isabel Díaz Ayuso (PP), Edmundo Bal (Citizens), Mónica García (More Madrid), Rocío Monasterio (Vox) and Pablo Iglesias (United We Can).

ANGEL GABILONDO (PSOE)

– (Addressing Iglesias) “Pablo, we have twelve days to win.”

– “It is not a shame to be in the queue of a soup kitchen. Shame is to have a government in the Community of Madrid indifferent to poverty.”

– “We are not going to choose with whom we are going to have something but who is prepared to lead the region.”

– “The PP and Vox violate the most basic human values.”

– “Sánchez, yes, Sánchez, Sánchez and Sánchez. This is what we always hear from Ayuso but the one who introduces himself is me, Ángel Gabilondo. And you, when something is said about the virus, Sánchez. It seems to me that it is an excuse not to face the problems directly. “

ISABEL DÍAZ AYUSO (PP)

– “I did not bring the virus, I did not invent it”

– (To Iglesias) “It is a pantomime that has come to rescue a project to not even take the seat. It is the meanest thing in Spanish politics.”

– (Pointing to the Podemos candidate) “A person who always goes to court has come by taxi and lacked a car for the babysitter.”

– (To Edmundo Bal) “If the advisors (of Ciudadanos) are so good, why aren’t there any on your list?”

– (To García) “He knows a lot about everything, about the economy and about getting paid twice in the Madrid Assembly and at his job.”

EDMUNDO BAL (Cs)

– “That photocopy of the Government of Spain, which is truly a disaster, will not be reissued in the Community of Madrid. Mr. Gabilondo will be able to sleep peacefully at night because Mr. Iglesias is not going to be vice president.”

– “I am afraid that neither side was I in the Civil War, like Manuel Chaves Nogales”

– On the Vox program: “You come with a piece of paper” against the PP and Cs Government agreement of 155 points “which is 80 percent fulfilled”

– (To Monastery) “I have been serving in Spain for 30 years as a state attorney, do not call me a traitor again, do not call me a traitor again, you have never worked for the public.”

MÓNICA GARCÍA (More Madrid)

– (To Monastery) “Do you know who rapes, who murders and who sexually harasses? The men.”

– (On the management of the pandemic) “I am still fascinated, Mrs. Ayuso, sincerely, that you do not make even a minimum self-criticism and that you are not able to look us in the face and tell us that you are not really proud of what has happened, with the figures we have given you. “

– “She is the same Ayuso of the Assembly, from the beginning of the pandemic: haughty, defiant and lacking. I would ask her for a little more level.”

– “What has happened in the residences of the Community of Madrid is called treason to our elders.”

– (To Ayuso) “If you were so worried about the hunger tails, why didn’t you help them?”

MONASTERY DEW (Vox)

– “Here you have to choose between curfew or freedom.”

– “All those who are here today share three things: they have agreed to restrict freedoms, to approve an arbitrary curfew, they are all outraged when we announce that an ore costs 4,700 euros and they have all voted together to increase subsidies to matches “.

– (To Iglesias) “You had the audacity to say that you were in your chalet in Galapagar dedicated to watching Netflix series, at the rate of 30 deaths per episode.”

– “I had to explain to Mrs. García what the covid was, which she did not know, was dedicated to a proposal for the protection of the gray cat, or gender among our health workers.”

– (To Iglesias) “It is clear that I am going to interrupt you, the other day you interrupted me with stones, your brigadistas, those who send stones to us at the rallies.”

PABLO IGLESIAS (United We Can)

– “If we sign a left-wing government, that is true: our signatures are not carried away by the wind.”

– “What Vox defends has no place in democracy, because they spread Nazi propaganda and threaten to deport citizens for being black.”

– (To Gabilondo) “I speak to him from the camaraderie and knowing that we are going to govern together and that we have to get along”.

– “Madrid leads the deadliest figures when it comes to the coronavirus. Do not smile, Mrs. Ayuso, we are talking about the deceased.”

– (To Ayuso) “I pay for my house, Sarasola does not give me a luxury apartment.” EFE

