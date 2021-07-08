The phrases of Sergio Ramos that have escaped PSG

07/07/2021

On at 20:27 CEST

Sergio Ramos is already ‘officially’ new Paris Saint-Germain player, thanks to a leak from the club itself, of a few words talking about their new number in Paris.

The former Real Madrid captain has undergone the medical examination this Wednesday with the Parisian team and has spoken for the first time as a footballer of his new club in some leaked statements, in which he was very happy to be able to use his beloved number with which he has been able to raise the Champions League with Madrid, the main objective of the PSG leaders.

“This number 4 I appreciate very much for superstition, because I have had it since the beginning of my career, and it has also accompanied me throughout my life, it has followed me, it has given me opportunities, and many victories. Now, the 4 is part of me both as a person and as a professional, “said Ramos about his old number but printed on a new shirt.

“For me it is a privilege to be able to wear this number on a team as beautiful as Paris-Saint Germain. So it will surely be very special to be able to wear this number here in Paris “, Sergio added, already as a PSG footballer.