The phrase of a deputy councilor of Madrid forces the Colombian Minister of Health to intervene

Antonio Zapatero and Isabel Díaz Ayuso, in the inauguration of the new positions of the Vice-Ministry of Public Health and the COVID-19 Plan. (Photo: COMMUNITY OF MADRID)

The Community of Madrid, chaired by Isabel Díaz Ayuso, has won an enemy from across the seas: the Government of Colombia, chaired by Iván Duque.

The words of the Deputy Minister of Health, Antonio Zapatero, have forced the Minister of Health and Social Protection of Colombia, Fernando Ruiz, to intervene on Twitter.

Zapatero has referred to the B1.621 strain of the virus as the “Colombian variant”, something that the Duque government did not like at all.

“That a country reports a strain does not define it as a place of origin. Accuracy is important from a technical entity such as @sanidadgob. These inaccuracies feed xenophobia ”, wrote the head of Health of Colombia on Twitter.

The National Institute of Health of Colombia has also responded to Zapatero’s words in a Twitter thread in which they have assured that “there is no Colombian strain.”

And that this strain, B1.621, “is a declared VOI lineage that circulates in the United States, Curacao, Mexico, the Netherlands, Denmark, Germany, Spain and Colombia and surely in more countries.”

“Colombia detected it since January, characterized it and reported it. It is not a question of any Colombian Lineage, if not a Colombian investigation. 2. WHO changed the name of the variants, now letters of the Greek alphabet are used ”, states the INS in another tweet.

Some of what Simón already reported at a press conference a few days ago. The expert and face of the pandemic in Spain commented on the new strategy put in place by the World Health Organization to classify the potentially dangerous variants of the coronavirus that are emerging with the aim that “no country can be stigmatized.

In this way, it will be named …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.