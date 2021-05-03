The phrase from ‘Avengers: Endgame’ that was key to the character of Sam Wilson in ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’

On April 30, Disney + premiered the documentary ‘REUNIDOS: this is how Falcon and the Winter Soldier were made’, which revealed many secrets after the creation of the series. In the hour-long episode, executive producer Nate Moore revealed that a phrase from ‘Avengers: Endgame’ was the backbone for the ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ ​​writers room to write the character development of Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie).

According to Moore, when Steve Rogers hands him Captain America’s shield at the end of ‘Endgame’ and asks “How does it feel?” His answer, “As if it were someone else’s”, is the key to everything. “It seemed to me that we would be dishonest with the fas and dishonest in general on a human level if we had this black man just accept this symbol without having any real ambivalence about it,” explains Malcolm Spellman, Lead Writer. “If you are black you have had this feeling all your life: that the game is rigged, that the people at the top are becoming irresponsible. We accept that the game is rigged, but now they are becoming irresponsible about everything they are taking from us, and we have to backtrack. In fact, we write Karli as a heroine, a heroine who is wrong. “

The documentary also reveals the inspiration behind the relationship between Bucky Barnes and Sam Wilson: a duo that goes from the dramatic to the comedic as in ‘Fugitives’, ‘Limit: 48 hours’, ‘Lethal Weapon’, ‘Rush Hour’ and ‘What a patrol’. As for the secrecy that surrounds all Marvel projects, you have to be clear about one thing, not even the actors and actresses know everything. Clé Bennett (who plays Lemar Hoskins, Walker’s partner) was not sure what character he would play when he did the casting: “I had no idea that he was really going to be a whole character. When he said to me ‘You are Lemar Hoskins’ I stayed Like ‘Really ?! I know Lemar Hoskins because I literally have the comics. I have them. I have the editions he’s in.’

Let them tremble

The filming, in addition to having to deal with a pandemic, faced another extremely dangerous natural phenomenon: an earthquake. Although most of the filming took place in Atlanta, the production team had to travel to Puerto Rico for some scenes just when a major earthquake damaged the infrastructure of the place and they had to cancel their plans. This is how Moore explains them, who adds that a second earthquake in the place was definitive to cancel the trip. Filming in Prague was not easy either, because the pandemic forced production to shut down and transport 100 people as soon as possible back to the United States: “Stopping because of COVID was a big part of the series’ fight, a fight that strangely It gave us more editorial time to really think about what the story could be, but it was also something we’ve never had to go through before. “