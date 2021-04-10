The phrase for the posterity of José Coronado when vaccinated with AstraZeneca

José Coronado, getting vaccinated in Madrid. (Photo: LA SEXTA)

“This is a substitute, the other is death.” That is the phrase that the actor José Coronado has left to remember after receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine in Madrid.

Speaking to the program Más Vale Tarde de La Sexta, Coronado has been “very good, happy” and has assured that the AstraZeneca is “the best.” “It is the one that has the least side effects, proven, I assure you,” he stressed.

The actor has insisted that people should wear “the one that touches.” “We have to get the vaccine that is our turn, we have to trust our health and stop speculating and hoaxes and rumors and vaccinate everyone, which is clearly the only solution,” he asked.

At that time, the presenter, Mamen Mendizábal, stressed that “the risk of death from covid is enormous compared to the risk of thrombi from this vaccine.”

“This is a substitute, the other is death. Let him choose the one he wants. It is very clear, it is common sense that the risks are so minimal compared to the benefits that we are going to achieve that there is no doubt ”, has repeated Coronado, who is 63 years old.

The actor has pointed out that “where there is a boss, no sailor sends and we have to trust our health and do what we are told.” “And period. It’s that easy “, has settled the actor, who has celebrated that he has only had to wait 15 minutes and has assured that everything is” super well organized. “

Coronado’s statements come shortly after the Community of Madrid has blamed the central government for the “decrease in citizens who are vaccinated” for “creating confusion” with the AstraZeneca vaccine.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.