The phrase by Díaz Ayuso that you will have to hear several times to believe it: on Twitter they hallucinate

The president of the Community of Madrid and PP candidate for re-election Isabel Díaz Ayuso, and the president of the PP, Pablo Casado, have celebrated together from the balcony installed at the party’s headquarters, on Genova street, the electoral victory in Madrid .

They have been subsequently joined by the general secretary of the PP, Teodoro García Egea; the mayor of Madrid and national spokesperson; José Luis Martínez-Almeida, and the president of the PP of Madrid, Pío García-Escudero; and the general secretary of the PP in Madrid, Ana Camíns.

There, Ayuso has uttered a phrase that has caused disbelief on Twitter: “Freedom is wearing a bracelet that says freedom without having to hide it.”

Those words have immediately sparked hundreds of reactions like these:

Meanwhile, Pablo Casado has assured that the victory of the PP in the Madrid elections this Sunday is the “zero kilometer of change in Spain”, since, as he has stressed, they represent a “turning point in national politics.”

“Today Madrid has made a motion of democratic censorship of Sanchismo, its pacts with Bildu, its pacts with the independentistas and the Government with Podemos,” Casado has proclaimed from the balcony of Genova Street, where he has guaranteed that Isabel Díaz Ayuso will rule for all.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.