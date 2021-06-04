The photos that leave little doubt about what happens between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, in 2003 (Photo: Chris WeeksFilmMagic)

The clues about the possible romance between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been tightening the fence until it is practically assumed that the couple is rekindling the flame of the past.

The Bennifer, the nickname by which the actor and the singer are known, have gone out to dinner together, have taken weekend getaways and have enjoyed several days off at Lopez’s Miami home, where they were photographed. The pair appeared smiling and relaxed, although Affleck seemed somewhat more tired than the artist.

Just two days ago, the actor was seen leaving JLo’s house in Los Angeles with a gesture that said it all.

Now new photographs have been published that leave little doubt, in which the couple appears holding hands, embracing and very caramelized.

The images were taken at renowned chef Wolfgang Puck’s new restaurant at the Hotel Pendry in Hollywood, where Affleck and Lopez enjoyed an evening with friends.

The actor and the singer met almost 20 years ago on the set of Gigli – considered one of the worst films in history – and got engaged in 2002.

The joy was short-lived and they delayed their wedding due to the harassment of the paparazzi, until they ended up breaking their relationship in 2004 because the pressure was too much for Affleck. Lopez revealed that this was her first painful breakup, but it wasn’t the only one.

The singer ended her relationship with Álex Rodríguez last April, after weeks of rumors of a crisis and a huge engagement ring in between. Months before, in January, the breakup of the Argo director with Ana de Armas was confirmed. In this case there was no ring, but there was a cardboard figure of the protagonist of El Internado that ended up in the garbage d …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.