The photos of Mark Wahlberg where he looks unrecognizable after gaining weight for his new movie

Mark Wahlberg He caught the attention of his fans after being photographed for his new role in the biopic ‘Father Stu. The 49-year-old actor is weighing several extra pounds to play a former heavyweight boxer turned priest.

According to The Sun, the protagonist of Transformers had to gain weight 9 kilos in three weeks to put himself in the shoes of this ex-athlete who, after suffering an accident, becomes religious.

The star was caught on paparazzi cameras on the Los Angeles set where this movie based on the life of Stuart Long is being shot. In this film he will be accompanied by Mel Gibson, with whom he already shared the screen in Daddy’s War 2, under the direction of Rosalind Ross.

In addition to looking obese, with apparent prosthetics and makeup to complete the fascinating transformation, the actor shaved his head for the role.

Regarding his abrupt weight gain for this film, Mark had noted: “After we do the boxing scenes, I have to gain as much weight as possible over the course of the film, so I’m challenging myself to put on 10 kilos in the next few six weeks”.

“They want me to make it as healthy as possible,” he said. And he added, laughing: “I say, ‘I’ve been on a diet for so long that I just want to eat everything there is.’ I want to go to bakeries, I want to go to Denny’s, I want to eat pancakes. I want to eat all that I can ”.

Mark is not having a good personal time, in mid-April his mother died Soul, at 78 years old. The actor dedicated a heartfelt message to him on social networks: “My angel. Rest in peace, ”he wrote along with a photo of the woman, who had suffered a deterioration in her health and suffered from dementia.