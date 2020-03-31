Fans shared evidence that Selena Gomez he liked a couple of photos of Justin Bieber…

The controversy continues to haunt Selena and Justin, because even though they have been separated for quite some time, fans continue to find ways to link them and relive their stormy relationship.

After rumors that Justin would be composing a song for Selena, fans shared alleged evidence that the ‘Lose You To Love Me’ star liked a couple of photos of her ex.

One of the photos shows Justin bare-chested, showing off his tattoos.

The following photo shows them both in a super romantic moment.

Some fans are convinced that Selena is still interested in Justin; However, some others think that their account was hacked, because those likes have disappeared, what do you think?

