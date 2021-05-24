The photos of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck together and happy in Miami



Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez at a basketball game in 2003.

Photo: Vince Bucci / Getty Images

The reunion between Jennifer Lopez Y Ben affleck going from strength to strength.

17 years after having ended their courtship, the actor and the singer were captured together again, now in a mansion in Miami.

The protagonist of ‘Justice League’ wore a black T-shirt, pants and tennis shoes, and the interpreter of “Waiting for Tonight” a light beach dress; she didn’t stop smiling.

J.Lo, 51, ended a long relationship with former baseball player Alex Rodríguez a month ago.

For his part, Affleck, 48, broke up at the beginning of the year with Cuban actress Ana de Armas.

In late April, paparazzi captured “Bennifer,” as Ben and Jennifer’s fans christened them during their first relationship, on a romantic getaway in Montana.

The news of their reunion It has caused a furor among the press and friends of both, like actor Matt Damon.

According to various media, it was Rodríguez’s intention to try to get J.Lo back, but before Affleck’s appearance on the scene, he seems to have given up.

“I am about to give a new beginning in my life. Anything that doesn’t serve me is clearly out of my life, ”Alex wrote on his social networks.

