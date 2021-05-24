The photos of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez together in Miami – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Intrelíneas

Two weeks after Jennifer Lopez Y Ben affleck will return to Los Angeles after a romantic getaway to Mountain, the bride and groom have met in Miami, Florida.

Affleck was seen at the Miami airport on Sunday and then in the house that J.Lo rented for them. In the images, you can see the couple smiling and enjoying their reunion after several days away for work reasons.

The 51-year-old singer was seen with a big smile on her face when the 48-year-old director of “Argo” arrived at the residence.Ben Affleck was seen smoking a cigarette in the house that J.Lo rented in Miami (The Grosby Group) Jennifer Lopez returned with Ben Affleck after 17 years of their breakup (The Grosby Group)

A week ago, Ben invited his girlfriend to a ski resort in Montana, where the actor owns a chalet. They were found by the paparazzi, and the photographs confirmed the reconciliation. After that short break, J.Lo traveled alone to Florida.

The couple is “taking it easy,” but “Jennifer is happy and excited about their future together ”, according to a source from People magazine.

“It is very clear that they are in love in a very intense way, but they do not want to ruin anything by putting labels or putting themselves under too much pressure“A source told Us Weekly magazine. The first pictures of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck on May 8, 2021 (The Grosby Group)

In March, it was known that J.Lo and Alex Rodriguez had ended their four-year romance. Although they initially denied being apart, on April 15, The singer and former baseball star confirmed that their two-year engagement was over.

It all started in February, when J.Lo was filming his new movie in the Dominican Republic and was going through a serious crisis with Rodriguez. According to TMZ, Ben and J.Lo started emailing each other more than friendly. On one occasion, Ben wrote to her to tell her how much he wished he could be there with her. At the time, he was in Boston filming The Tender Bar under George Clooney, and she was still engaged to A-Rod, who visited her on the island to mend the relationship.

When J.Lo returned to Los Angeles, they began to have secret meetings at the singer’s mansion, who had already formalized the end of her relationship with Rodriguez, who, according to different media, was in “shock” after hearing the news of the romance from your ex.

“It was only a matter of time”a source told Life & Style magazine. “It is as if the stars have aligned. The two are simultaneously single for the first time since their split after a tumultuous two-year romance. It may have been almost two decades ago, but Ben and J.Lo are picking up right where they left off, ”he added.

“J.Lo and Ben are seeing where the relationship is going,” Life & Style magazine noted. “They are connecting again. The chemistry is still there ”. Jen’s friends say that she always dreamed this would happen. “Nobody knows how it will unfold, but they are enjoying every moment. They are very happy to be in each other’s life again ”. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez (The Grosby Group)

The actors starred in a short and intense love story that began on the set of “Gigli” in 2002. They got engaged that same year and decided to get married in September 2003, but days before the wedding, the couple canceled. A few months later, they parted ways.

After their breakup, they each went their own way and started their own family. J.Lo married Marc Anthony, with whom she had two children, named Emme and Max. For his part, Affleck fell in love with Jennifer Garner, with whom he became the father of Violet, Seraphina and Samuel.

However, they both separated and continued their single life. They had other romantic relationships, J.Lo was about to marry Rodriguez, and Affleck found love in actress Ana de Armas, from whom he separated in January after a year-long courtship.

Source: Infobae