The photos of Angelina Jolie at an ex’s house that generated rumors



Angelina Jolie.

Photo: Tristan Fewings / .

Angelina Jolie He spent some very pleasant days out for a walk with his children, which began on June 4 in Los Angeles with his birthday celebration and then continued in New York.

On that trip, there was an episode that caught the attention of the media. The actress and director was seen going in and out of the apartment that her ex-husband has, fellow actor Jonny Lee Miller, in the Brooklyn area, with a bottle of wine and a mask that protected part of his face.

Photo © 2021 Splash News / The Grosby Group. Photo © 2021 Splash News / The Grosby Group.

The 46-year-old actress was enjoying the Big Apple with her six children: Maddox, 19; Pax, 17; Zahara, 16; Shiloh, 15, and 13-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox. The children are growing up so fast and they are very close, ”a source told People magazine. “They were touring museums, always having dinner together and they had a great time“Added the family member.

On her way through the city, Jolie visited Jonny Lee Miller on more than one occasion, which sparked rumors of a possible reconciliation. However, sources close to both assured that it was simply a reunion between two exes who get along very well, and that the actors always knew how to maintain a friendship over the years. On the other hand, Knox is close friends with Buster, the son of the ‘Trainspotting’ co-star.

The actors met in 1995 when they filmed the film ‘Hackers’ that catapulted them to fame, and they married the following year. Miller was 23 and Jolie was 21. The ceremony was civil and took place six months after they met.