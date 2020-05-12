Because of increased circulation of cars At this stage of the quarantine, the City government reported that the speeding photomultas will return in the North and West Accesses.

Speed ​​controls of this type had been interrupted at the beginning of the social, preventive and compulsory isolation ordered by the Government on March 20. From the growth of the circulation before the gradual easing of quarantine, now they return.

Thus, penalties will be resumed for all vehicles that exceed the permitted speeds (130 km / h in Panamericana and in the West). Through mobile radars, controls will be carried out and it will be verified that the allowed limit is respected.

In addition, the 10 fixed cinemometers installed on the highway bridges will be operating and the installation of new equipment is planned.

Finally, it is expected that radar will begin soon on the national routes of different provinces such as Río Negro, Corrientes, Salta and Santa Fe, among others.

During the months of March, April and May, traffic accidents decreased by 90%, as reported by Road Safety. However, during the last days of April and the first week of May it began to grow, along with increased circulation. Compared to the same period last year, the decrease is 75%.

“We noticed this climb and we know that speeding is the main risk factor for roads. We cannot allow the therapy beds that are available to attend the pandemic emergency to deal with the injured due to avoidable road accidents, “said Pablo Martínez Carignano, executive director of the ANSV.

