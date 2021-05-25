The photojournalist Brais Lorenzo, Ortega y Gasset award for the image of hope of the covid

Brais lorenzo, an Efe photojournalist for ten years, has won this Tuesday the award for the best photography of the Ortega y Gasset awards and has managed to transmit hope and emotion in many parts of the world with the image of this 99-year-old Galician woman, Elena Pérez, for him someone already special in his life.

Speaking to Efe this Tuesday, after receiving one of the most prestigious awards in journalism in Spanish, Brais is overwhelmed. “I thought it was a joke. When I presented myself to these awards, I found out about the people to whom they had been awarded and pufff … “, he still warns with a trace of disbelief at having been awarded. The truth is that the photo he took of Elena Pérez, coronavirus survivor During the first wave, on his 98th birthday, he has gone around the world.

He did it on May 2, 2020, when he turned 98 and was wrapped up after defeating Covid-19 by the staff of his residence, all of them dressed in gowns, gloves and masks, and one of the caregivers offered him a cupcake that carried the candles with the numbers of the years what he did. The image reflects how Elena, sitting in an armchair, thanks him with affection.

Was a “instant, something spontaneous, very short and simple”, Lorenzo recalls, “a moment of relief within all this catastrophe and tension. Also a hope symbol of the Covid-19. For this reason, the photo has had significance, due to that hopeful moment. “However, for Brais it has been even more than that, because with Elena Pérez and her family she has already had the possibility of celebrate his 99th birthday last May.

“I wanted to celebrate because I needed to close the circle. Thanks to this photo, I have already received other awards: the photo has been exhibited in Moscow, Seoul, in America it has become a bit famous. I needed to know what did the family like, lovely people; I wanted to thank you and let you know that you have become a coronavirus fight icon“, keep going.

This Orense photojournalist is already waiting for the next May 2 to celebrate Elena’s centenary, according to account, still seized by the emotion of this award, just after returning from work in the migratory crisis of Ceuta.

Excited because, as he warns, “these things reaffirm you, help you to continue, they motivate you“, although he is also aware that” we do not work for prizes “, because”the biggest prize is working on this“:” It is the passion of my life “, sentence.