The photographs of Harry Styles dressed as Ariel, the Little Mermaid, cause the networks to be filled with memes

When it became known that a remake of the animated film The Little Mermaid would be carried out, rumors exploded at the possibility that the role of Eric was played by singer Harry Styles. However, apparently, the singer turned down the role and his followers have started joking about the possibility of him transforming into Ariel.

The grace arose as a result of some photographs taken in 2019, as part of a play for the Saturday Night Live program, where the former One Direction appeared with a red wig and a long mermaid tail while holding a cigarette and a glass of champagne.

However, it seems that the joke has gotten out of hand and Twitter has dawned with the word ‘Ariel’ among the most talked about on the social network. Fans have undoubtedly gone mad at the thought that Styles could be the famous mermaid who loved music.

“Find yourself a man who can do both.”, commented a netizen next to the photographs of Harry Styles as Eric and as Ariel. About the role of the animated fiction heartthrob, the singer explained to Capital Radio: “I had a meeting with Rob Marshall, the director, who is the most wonderful man. He’s great, and honestly it was some things and it just wasn’t. It’s going to be an amazing movie“.

One of the reasons the artist turned down the role in the film is believed to be his busy schedule. Meanwhile, it has been confirmed that the role of Ariel will be played by Halle Bailey, while Jonah Hauer-King will finally be Prince Eric..

Other actors linked to the film are Melissa McCarthy, who will become Ursula, Daveed Digs from Hamilton, as Sebastian Crab and Javier Bardem, who will be King Triton. In addition, the role of the little fish Flounder, Ariel’s inseparable friend will be played by Jacob Tremblay.