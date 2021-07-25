The photo with which Jennifer Lopez confirmed her relationship with Ben Affleck – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Intrelíneas

Jennifer Lopez turned 52 years old this Saturday and as part of the celebration confirmed her relationship with actor Ben Affleck.

In social networks the singer published several photographs of her on a yacht with the caption “52 .. what I do.”

To the surprise of her fans, the last one was a photo of her being hugged and kissed by Ben Affleck.

The photograph of both unleashed multiple reactions, since since the separation of ‘JLo’ from former baseball player Alex Rodríguez, there has been speculation about his return with the Batman interpreter.

But the romance known as “Bennifer” is not new, since it emerged in 2002, when both starred in the film A Dangerous Relationship.

At that time Jennifer Lopez was married to choreographer Chris Judd, but they separated and five months later her romance with Ben Affleck was uncovered.

Before completing a year of relationship, they got engaged, but two years later, in 2004, they separated.

Their paths took different directions: she married the salsa singer Marc Anthony and had two children; while he had three children with actress Jennifer Garner.

Nineteen years later and after several love affairs, both met again and no longer hide their love.