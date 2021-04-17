The photo that touches the British because they have never seen something like this: “It’s heartbreaking”

The image of Isabel II, alone. (Photo: Getty Images)

The funeral of the Duke of Edinburgh has left a powerful image that is making an impact in the United Kingdom because many have never seen something like this: Elizabeth II, completely alone.

The print has taken place in the Chapel of St. George, where the Queen of England has sat with no one around her. The reason for the loneliness is evident: the capacity restrictions due to the coronavirus have forced the number of attendees to be reduced to 30 instead of the 800 that would meet under normal circumstances.

In addition, the non-cohabiting attendees have had to keep a safe distance during the ceremony, and all have had to wear a mask. All these circumstances have caused an unusual photo of Isabel II, which has caused reactions like these:

This has not been the only image that has given much to talk about on the spot. Princes William and Harry have been seen during the ceremonial procession, but they were not going together. Among them was a person, his cousin Peter Philips, who has taken part of the limelight.

″ Have you been put in the middle in case a fight breaks out? ”,“ I can’t stop thinking about what Peter is thinking as he walks between Harry and William. That has to be uncomfortable “or” They have put him in the middle in case William and Harry fist each other as if they were the Gallagher brothers in Oasis “, are some of the comments that the image has caused.

