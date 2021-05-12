The photo of Wanda Nara in a thong and bra that showed a detail in her bed



Wanda Nara.

Photo: Valerio Pennicino / Getty Images

Wanda nara She is a very active woman in social networks and often shares photos and videos that portray different circumstances of her personal and professional life. In the last hours, the businesswoman published a sensual photo that was taken in her room and let see a detail that aroused the curiosity of his fans.

Do you have a monogram on the back of the bed? That’s how it is. On the postcard uploaded this Tuesday, you can only see a “W”. But in other photos he shared previously, it is shown that it is actually a graphic representation formed by the M and W, the initials of the couple, and in the middle an & symbol, all located within a black and white circle .

“On my face the illuminators and shadows of Wanda Nara Cosmetics, on my body Louis Vuitton”, detailed the model about the selfie she shared posing in thong and bra and he consulted his followers: “What kind of news would you like to receive from me?”

The Icardi representative garnered more than 100,000 “likes” in the first 10 minutes and several comments with emojis of fire, hearts and rays, which highlighted her sensuality.

Apparently, the predilection for labeling everything with his name or initials has to do with Wanda Nara and not with Mauro Icardi. The businesswoman showed on previous occasions that she has clothes that bear her name inscribed.

“I love my personalized bags to travel, to go for a walk,” he wrote on one occasion in which he shared photos of a trip he made on a private plane, in which his travel bags had his initials sublimated. He also has a wallet with his nickname: “Wan.”

Also, on another occasion he showed on Instagram with a jean jacket that has a painting of his face on the back and his name.

