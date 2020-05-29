You have asked us through our verification service for several tweets that are sharing a photo of the monument to Federico García Lorca located on Granada’s Avenida de la Constitución with a swastika drawn on the forehead. In the tweets, the protesters are accused of meeting last Saturday in the town, as well as in various cities throughout the territory, called by VOX and calling for the resignation of Pedro Sánchez. According to the Government delegation in Granada, nearly 1,000 cars and 150 motorcycles gathered.

These are some of the tweets, “Federico García Lorca, after the passage of the ‘democrats’ in Granada”, “When the fascists demonstrate it is to do things like this”, we also even found mentions of VOX, “The evil born of vox they again shoot Federico García Lorca as the Granada philosophers’ demonstration passed. ”

Is FALSE. If we look for this image on the internet, we find that it is not current, it is a photo from two years ago and that several media outlets echoed in early May 2018, such as El Diario, ABC or Ideal. According to these information, the City Council eliminated the Nazi symbol the following day, in a week in which, according to the National Police, other statues located in the same area, such as that of the bullfighter Frascuelo, suffered several flaws.

The Local Police assures us that the people who participated in the demonstration last Saturday in Granada behaved in a civic manner and are not aware of having received any notification of damage or in the statue of Federico García Lorca or any other element of urban furniture. .

