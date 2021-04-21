The photo of Simone Biles with LeBron James that looks like something from Photoshop

One of the things we’ve learned from the Olympics is that talent in sports doesn’t understand sizes. And the photo taken this Saturday by gymnast Simone Biles and NBA player LeBron James, both Olympic champions, is a graphic demonstration of that.

The photo was taken during the Cleveland Cavaliers game against the Charlotte Hornets and the gymnast uploaded it to her Instagram profile yesterday. The image could well pass for a Photoshop montage, given the contrast in heights: she is 1.45m tall and he is 2’03m.

“lebron james” 👑 A photo posted by Simone Biles (@simonebiles) on Dec 10, 2016 at 7:18 am PST

It is not the first time that Biles has played with the difference in height: at the Rio Olympics he was already posing like this with David Lee, one of the oldest volleyball players in the United States.

Nor could they resist the comparative Pau Gasol (2.15m) and the gymnast Ana Pérez (1.51m).

But of course, those who take the cake in this contrast of heights are the American gymnast Ragan Smith (1.37m) and power forward DeAndre Jordan (2.11m). Nothing more and nothing less than 74 centimeters of difference.