The photo of Romina Malaspina on the verge of censorship that almost shows too much

Romina malaspina He returned to conducting the Channel 26 newscast, after several business trips to Miami, and wanted to celebrate the return to his television routine with a sensual oufit. The model and host opted for a tight bluish dress that aroused much praise, but the postcard was on the verge of censorship on her Instagram account because almost over sample.

“Happy Saturday! I’ll delete it in a while, “he wrote on the social network where he has 2.7 million followers. With makeup that highlights her slanted eyes, and a ponytail as a hairstyle, the driver posed for the camera from her apartment in Puerto Madero, Argentina.

As can be seen in the image, the dress did not completely cover her curves and left part of her breast exposed. Although the one-shoulder top played a trick on her, she decided to share the image for a few hours to see what users thought. His followers begged him to leave the postcard in his Instagram gallery, and he finally agreed not to remove her from his profile.

Read also: