“The photo of my return to Formula 1 is to win”

07/08/2021 at 9:20 PM CEST

Fernando Alonso He is “generally happy” with his return to Formula 1. In the nine great prizes that he has contested this season, after two years away from the ‘great circus’, the two-time Spanish champion (2005 and 2006) has maintained a constant progression, has shown what he told Carlos Sainz at the beginning of the course, he was not “rusty”, and at 39 he is much more relaxed and conciliatory than in his first stage. “Of course, if we take into account that from the age of 19 to 37 I spent 18 years in a bubble, fully dedicated to this. Now I see things with different eyes, I enjoy every little detail more. I even see behavior differently. of the teams, of the pilots, the dealings with the press … “, he acknowledges Alonso, that this Thursday participated in a Renault event in Barcelona.

For more than half an hour, the Asturian driver has taken stock of his performance in the first races of the year, has commented on the motivations that have prompted him to get back into an F1 car and has analyzed the current situation of the championship. He also referred to his latest controversy with the FIA ​​race director, Michael Massi: “We have been quite an intense year with the track limits. It seems that at every circuit there are problems in this regard. I guess the drivers will have to meet up. to clarify things and talk to Massi later. You have to try to make things more white or black and that there are not so many grays to cling to, put a little common sense, “he has settled.

Regarding his return to the circuits, Fernando has assured that “it is being positive, although this championship is not as easy as last year, then it was cheaper to get on the podium. Ferrari, for example, finished sixth in constructors, something atypical. Being fifth or sixth last year would have It has been feasible. Now several cars have crept in, the two Ferraris, Pérez with the Red Bull and the Alpha Tauri, which since using the Red Bull wind tunnel have become more and more similar … in short, this year the challenge is greater, but I am happy. It was already known and perhaps it was said too much that the cars were going to be the same as in 2020, that it was a transitional season and then, why was it coming back? But we are between 7th and 9th and preparing ourselves very well for 2022 “, he valued.

Alonso has underlined his upward line, which has allowed him to improve the results of his teammate Esteban Ocon after the great start led by the Frenchman: “At first I couldn’t reach his performance, I didn’t feel comfortable and that slowed me down a bit. But with the changes we made to the car , starting in Monaco and Baku, I have felt much better. I don’t know if it coincided with the bad moment of Ocon or if it is the natural progression “.

Alonso does not consider that after the absolute dominance of Mercedes in the World Cup, Verstappen and Red Bull have started a new hegemony. “Things come and go, depending on the circuits. We must be cautious and do not rule out Mercedes yet, who won both championships over the past seven years, but has now relinquished command to Red Bull. I think that the pulse is going to be tight this year and that it will be a lot of fun for the spectators, “he pointed out.” Every weekend there is a little spark, things change and that keeps you on your toes. “

On his motivation to return to F1, Alonso explained that “when I left the World Championship, after 18 years, I felt that outside of F1 there were many other challenges that attracted me, Le Mans, Daytona, Indianapolis, the Dakar … but after two years away, the opportunity and I felt that the biggest challenge was to return to F1 to try to win. What I am most passionate about is driving and I missed F1 weekends, I felt empty without a steering wheel “, Fernando has acknowledged that he has answered with a resounding “Yes” to the question of whether in the future he will return to competitions such as Le Mans or the Dakar

After finishing tenth last Sunday on Austrian Grand Prix, at Spielberg, Alonso occupies the eleventh place in the championship, with 20 points. A situation that allows him to approach “with hope” the challenge of 2022 and the new rules that can change the current hierarchy in F1: “To be a champion with Alpine? Why not? Dreaming is free. You work with that illusion, all teams do it and as much as we test things in the simulator, we will not know what will happen next year. I can only say that at Viry there is a very ambitious program with the new engine. We are aware of the strengths and weaknesses of the current car. Things can change, we will see … I do not want headlines or exaggerations in this regard, “he warned in a relaxed tone.

Fernando has insisted that he is having fun this year with the duels on the court like the one that Austria starred in last week against Russell to add a point in the tenth position: “Of course I enjoy those fights, especially if I win them, it is an adrenaline rush, like the one highlighted in Baku, but it is not the objective. It is very good to celebrate a sixth, a fifth or a podium, but in sport, as I have said before, either you win or you lose. The first one wins and from the second, everyone loses. You cannot focus your achievements on a sixth or tenth place. They are small goals, but the athlete wants to win. The photograph of my return to F1 must be to win “, he remarked.

Regarding sprint races, which opens next week at Silverstone, Alonso pointed out that “I always like to try new things and it is a format that can bring surprises. Sure there will be tweaks for the next two events, even F1 says that It’s a test. I see the chrono can be improved, because we still have one hour, Q1, Q2 and Q3, and it will be very difficult for me to change the order of qualifying a little. The fastest will start first on Saturday, they will be like that more or less in that race and then you get to Sunday like that. “

By last, Alonso has highlighted the work of Àlex Palou, Indycar leader, with whom he shared the grid in the Indianapolis 500: “I follow him, he is a phenomenon and this year I see him champion. He is the most constant, the best, and I am happy a lot because having a young Spanish driver who triumphs in IndyCar is good for everyone. It opens your eyes to the new generations of karting. F1 is very good, but there are only twenty drivers and not all of them can get there. F1 cannot be a frustration for the youngsters. IndyCar or WEC are fantastic too. “

