The photo of Galilea Montijo in a bikini for which she was criticized – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

Throughout this week, the host of the television magazine Hoy Galilea Montijo surprised her followers with a series of photographs about her luxurious vacations in Baja California Sur with her family, where she enjoyed multiple tourist destinations.

However, a detail in one of the postcards caught the attention of Internet users: the alleged disappearance of the feet of Galilee. In the photography, The 48-year-old driver posed in a brown two-piece swimsuité with multicolored braces in a heavenly landscape of sand, sea and sun.

However, their feet are not in sight. This caught the attention of some followers of the driver, who asked if the driver had been the victim of a bad edit in photoshop.

“All good… but what about the feet?”Asked a user of the digital platform. “The Photoshop of the feet,” added another along with a series of emojis of a laugh, “And your feet, where are they?”PHOTO: Instagram / @ galileamontijo

In this regard, the driver explained that she was in a coral cemetery and that her limbs were buried in the corals: “For those who ask me about my feet, for obvious reasons, what you see are corals, your feet are buried”Galilea elaborated in the Instagram post. However, some users continued to refer to the feet.

Due to this trip, the host was absent from the Televisa program for a week. Instead, the ex-driver of TV Azteca Anette Michel, who entered the broadcast from last Monday until Friday, when the conductors fired her with singular affection.

However, he is expected to return to the program normally next Monday. On the other hand, the presence of the host of various productions of the Ajusco television station surprised all the followers of the program.

On Monday, after admission, Anette expressed herself extremely happy being in the magazine and greeted viewers. He even joked about his outfit and confessed that he coordinated with Andrea Legarreta to dress up with similar outfits, since both they wore outfits white. (Photo: programahoy / Instagram)

From her social networks, the host reported her presence in the morning: “And this day I am on the Hoy program as a guest, very excited,” she wrote on her Instagram profile. Despite your optimism, the ex-driver of Azteca received some strong criticism in the publication for the change of television station.

“Mistake change your television station, it will happen to you like everyone else. Or do you plan to plagiarize Master Chef? The success belonged to the whole team, not just you, ”wrote a user on Anette’s profile. “Work is work, I know, but I’m a mega fan of Master Chef, I love how you host that show. I hope you continue to feel like the one who says ‘in 3… 2… now!’ “Said another user.

Finally, on Friday Michel concluded his participation and the entire group of drivers surrounded her to make her “ball”: “This is your house, precious. Thank you for everything, thank you for making this forum shine more with your presence and we hope to see you soon ”, Legarreta said.

Anette Michel was moved: “Thank you very much. Kisses to the ‘Negrito’ who was not here today, but has always been loving, I love you. I love you, “she commented on the air to say goodbye to the collaboration she headed as a guest.

