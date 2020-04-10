Eiza Gonzalez Y Sebastián Rulli in 2012 they starred in the soap opera Amores Verdaderos which became a favorite of both actors. Since then they maintained a great friendship that has remained over time. And it is that despite the fact that the actress is now trying her luck in Hollywood the truth is that he does not forget his soap opera past.

The actor currently maintains a stable relationship with Angelique Boyer, with whom he began his romance in 2013, after sharing credits in the production Lo que la vida robó. his love story Thousands fall in love and they are one of the Internet’s favorite couples.

And although Angelique has always shown herself to be a very self-confident woman who trusts her partner, there is an image that could make her a little jealous. This is a snapshot of when Rulli and Eiza performed together. In the image rescued by fans Eiza appears riding on Rulli.

The photograph seems to be from the soap opera years, although some say that it could be edited, others think that it is one of the photographs from the promotion of the emblematic soap opera.

At the end of last year, Eiza and Rulli met again at Christmas to remember good times. Which proves that despite the distance they maintain a good relationship.

