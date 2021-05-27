The photo of Demi Rose in a thong and covering her breasts with a Playboy magazine

Demi Rose She is one of the girls who always makes it clear that she does not like limits. For that reason, the British returned to surprise her millions of followers on social networks with a revealing photo.

This Wednesday, the model uploaded to her Instagram account an image where she appears lying down, using a white lace thong, while holding a Playboy magazine to cover her breasts. In the publication you can see the face of actress Cindy Crawford.

“You asked, OFcourse I listened. Been working on my hottest exclusive content… ever. I’m so happy to finally share it with you! Link in my bio if you click under my website. Happy Flower Full Moon! I love you ❤️🌹 ”, the young woman wrote on the postcard that has 357,000 likes and a cascade of compliments.

As if that weren’t enough, Demi Rose previously quickened her heartbeat with a couple of photos in which she wore her prominent curves with a sensual dress with an underboob neckline from the Pretty Little Thing brand.

(Swipe to see snapshots)