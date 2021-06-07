The photo of Cristina Pedroche and Dabiz Muñoz for which many assume that she is pregnant

Dabiz Muñoz and Cristina Pedroche, in 2016. (Photo: .)

The presenter Cristina Pedroche has uploaded this weekend to Instagram a photo that, a priori, seemed very normal and that, however, is causing a huge stir in that social network.

In the image, she appears with her partner, the chef Dabiz Muñoz, at the doors of the famous restaurant Celler de Can Roca, where they have both been in recent days.

“Gastronomic and loving weekend.❤️❤️❤️ I keep learning and growing ❤️❤️”, Pedroche has written next to the image.

The reason for so many comments? That many users have taken for granted that she is pregnant because the couple has their hands joined on her belly.

This is not the first time that a photo of the presenter has generated similar comments. In 2018, for example, it happened to her with an image in which she appeared alone with purple lips and a colorful gold necklace with stars and a moon.

She herself has once referred to the pressure she feels to be a mother: “No, I don’t think I will feel more complete about having a baby. No, even if I got married almost two years ago, I don’t have to be a mother yet. No, I don’t want to be a mother for now and maybe not in the future either, “she wrote next to a video in which she appeared giving a baby a bottle.

“Really, let’s let each woman do what she wants with her life and let’s not push. Maternity is an option that every woman should be able to choose freely, ”she added.

His latest photo has sparked reactions like these:

Notice🤞

You, the one-year wait, I guess not, right?

I see three in that photo

I can see that!!! Are you pregnant !!! 😍😍

Oohh Cristina, are you pregnant ?????

The wait is hard, 8 months on the list.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Cristina Pedroche, upset by the comments about her physique that her last photo has caused

The dress with which Cristina Pedroche has bundled her more than on New Year’s Eve

Cristina Pedroche reveals the best professional time of her life: “Now it couldn’t be done”

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.