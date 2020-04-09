Alexa Dellanos She is a girl who shares her day to day on Instagram. The daughter of Myrka Dellanos She has become quite an influencer with more than 2 million followers.

In one of her new posts, Alexa shared how she is going through her quarantine. Despite being away from her famous mother, she is always aware of what her daughter does on social networks.

Alexa raised the question of how they have been working from home due to physical distancing. Myrka did not miss any detail in the photo that she commented on the dishes her daughter has.

Send me that delicious breakfast you made. The dishes are all clean, save me, ”said the television presenter.

In the image also appeared the puppy of Alexa named Truffle.

“Truffle looks so adorable. I want to load it already, ”Myrka also commented.

