The photo of a model ‘trampling’ the sash of a kimono in a Valentino advertising campaign causes criticism on the Internet

Italian fashion company Valentino recently posted photos of a new ad campaign starring Japanese model Koki for the brand’s upcoming seasonal collection in Japan. However, the images have sparked an explosion of criticism on social media.

In one photo, Koki is sitting on an obi, a traditional Japanese garment that is worn over the kimono, like a wide band around the waist. In another image, the model walks with high heels on top of the obi, simulating a kind of catwalk.

“The Japanese never put their kimono obi on the ground or trample on it!” Noted one Twitter user.

“This makes me feel like Japanese culture is being trampled on,” wrote another person.

In the same sense, a third Internet user commented: “It’s like walking on a Valentino dress with shoes on. How would that make you feel?

As if that were not enough, in another photo, Koki appears wearing shoes inside a house, something that is considered very disrespectful in Japanese culture.

It didn’t take long for Valentino to remove all the images from his website and from his social networks. He also issued an apology, explaining that the photographs “unintentionally depict the model sitting or stepping on a Japanese cloth resembling an obi.”

However, this statement only managed to irritate some people more, as they consider that Valentino tries to avoid the problem by stating that the article of the photo session only “resembles” the girdle of the traditional garment and that its use was involuntary.

Source: RT