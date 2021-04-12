The photo of a kindergarten dining room that looks normal but denounces an act of racism

Much commotion has caused a video shared by an Instagram user, who had the intention of reporting what he considers an authentic racist act committed inside a daycare center in Roswell, Georgia.

The nursery in question is called Kids R Kids, which used to be highly recommended since they transmit everything that happens inside to the parents through livestream, in order to give them the assurance that their little ones are well.

However, a father was struck by one of the broadcasts that in the dining room there were white children with the plates served and ready to eat, while the minors of black or African American race waited and only looked at their empty plates.

“It seemed like they were skipping all the black kids… All the white kids had lunch and all the black African-Americans had to wait. For the videos and photos that we saw today, we are completely disturbed ”, was what the father of the family, Adryan McCauley, declared in an interview for CBS46.

After seeing the recording, McCauley contacted his wife to tell her what had happened and immediately, he went to pick up his little one and also notified the director of the nursery what happened and he indicated that he was completely unaware of what had happened, arguing which may have been due to “a dietary issue.”

Given the response of the director of the nursery, the McCauleys decided to report the incident on Instagram.

“Why do all white children have their food? No African American child has food in front of them! Thank God for the cameras in the classrooms because there is no way to hide this act of racism! ”They wrote in their post.

“In the year 2021 this is really incredible. As African Americans, we always strive to send our children to schools in suburban areas, but I tell you first-hand that it is not always for the best. This is not a black or white problem, it is simply wrong ”, they sentenced.

Kids R Kids, who have several nurseries in different cities in the United States, indicated on their website, after the incident, that all they want is for the children to be well under their care. In addition, the group’s president and CEO, David Vinson, indicated that they will terminate the “contract and brand” with the Roswell branch “with immediate effect.”

It may interest you:

2-year-old boy dies after being forgotten by the driver inside the school bus

10-month-old baby suffers serious burns in nursery for being “very naughty”