The photo of a cheese that allowed a drug dealer to be found and sentenced to 13 and a half years in prison

As a general rule, it is not a good idea to share photos with personal information on the InternetEven less if you are a drug dealer. Carl Stewart, a Liverpool drug dealer, decided to publish the photograph of a cheese he liked on a communication network. It was enough for the police to identify him and find him. He is now sentenced to 13 and a half years in prison.

According to the Merseyside Police in the United Kingdom, the drug trafficker has been identified as Carl Stewart. He is from Liverpool and is convicted of conspiracy to supply drugs such as heroin, cocaine, ketamine or MDMA. The authorities were after him for a while and finally revealed his identity with something seemingly as innocent as a photo of a cheese. After pleading guilty, Carl Stewart faces 13 years and six months in prison on the charges against him.

Cheese and fingerprints

How could a photo of a cheese make it possible to find the criminal? Very easy, fingerprint issue. The photograph that Carl Stewart shared also showed the palm of his hand. It displayed it in such a clear and definite way that it was enough for the police to be able to take the fingerprints and cross them against their database.

That wasn’t the only mistake Carl Stewart made. The second mistake was post that photograph in a place that you thought was safe but wasn’t safe at all. He posted the photo on EncroChat, a supposedly encrypted communication network used by criminals. However, last July 2020 the system was compromised by the European authorities.

EncroChat has been a treasure for the authorities. In the UK they say they have already identified more than 10,000 users involved in supplying drugs and weapons, money laundering or other illegal activities. Worldwide they have already managed to identify more than 60,000 users, perhaps none in such a naive and curious way as Carl Stewart.

In any case, It is not the first time that such a curious story has been produced how is. In September 2020, a trafficker selling marijuana on the Dark Web was also identified due to his fingerprints. The moral is clear: apart from not selling drugs, if you do, do not show the palm of your hand in photos on the Internet.

Via | Sky