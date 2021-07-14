The phone with the best camera on the market costs no more than a thousand euros

The year 2000 was a year that many of us will remember. We were changing the year and a rumor led us to believe that a computer problem would collapse the planet. But it was also a year of very positive news, such as the introduction of the first camera phone, the Sharp and J-Phone, capable of taking pictures with a resolution of 0.1 megapixels and a 256-color screen. That would mark the path of what mobile telephony is.

In the 21 years that have passed since then, the industry has evolved a lot. For starters, they are no longer phones, but smartphones, and the cameras they include can look face-to-face with professional cameras, offering incredible results.

Among the great advances that we have experienced in the field of mobile photography, some stand out that They represent by themselves real milestones due to their level of complexity. One of the most recent is, without a doubt, the incorporation of the gimbal, in charge of setting a new precedent in image stabilization. Behind this is alive, a brand that, although it may still be little known in Europe, is among the five that sells the most phones worldwide.

vivo X60 Pro 5G, very nice design and reliable performance

In Ezanime.net we have been able to spend a few weeks with one of the most anticipated phones of this year, the vivo X60 Pro 5G. Later we will delve into its camera, but first we will see what it offers us as a phone on a day-to-day basis.

On the one hand, a comfortable and elegant design, built in resistant glass with a curved screen on both sides that makes it easy to grip. Despite having a 6.56-inch screen, has a compact size, especially compared to other competitive models, and that is largely due to minimizing the edges. The thickness is also incredibly thin, at just 7.55 millimeters.

The vivo X60 Pro 5G is sold in black and blue colors and in a single configuration of 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

After doing a brief review of the physical appearance and design of the phone, it’s time to take a look inside. To begin with, two aspects stand out that are key in the power that the device displays. The first is its Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor, one of the most advanced processors on the market (compatible with 5G networks) and which, thanks to its fluidity, is perfect for day-to-day even gaming.

The second aspect is the configuration in which the vivo X60 Pro is sold. While the rest of the high-end devices on the market have a basic version of 6 or 8 gigabytes of RAM, the vivo X60 Pro 5G goes up to 12 GB (Being able to increase virtually up to 15GB, thanks to its extended RAM). Big words. The internal storage goes up to 256GB in its serial version, more than enough space for all our files.

Vivo X60 Pro camera module

Another section that interests most consumers is the battery and the management that the phone itself does of it. Regarding capacity, we have a 4,200mAh battery, but we must take into account the management that the phone itself does, reducing the consumption of some applications when they are not in use with what is dosed and increases its duration. In total, we can forget about the charger with complete peace of mind throughout the day, but if we give it a super exhaustive use, its 30W fast charging system comes into play.

A camera and stabilization system that sets an industry precedent

The first aspect that many people look at when buying a mobile phone is its camera. Whether for professional use or simply as a hobby, it is important to take into account a series of factors that make our phone measure up when it comes to taking the best photos or videos.

Like its predecessor, the vivo X60 Pro 5G immediately enters the podium of best cameras in a mobile phone. vivo has once again done a great job in two fields, hardware and software, but has gone one step further by signing a collaboration with one of the leaders in the world of photography, ZEISS.

The gimbal and its five-axis stabilization keep the lens stable at all times, making it a perfect device for recording any type of video.

The incorporation of a gimbal is not a novelty in itself, since we saw it in the past live model, but it does deserve an emphasis. The difference when it comes to recording a video using a phone with a gimbal and doing it with one that doesn’t have one, is simply brutal.

The innovative stabilization technology that vivo has packed into the vivo x60 Pro 5G is incredible. The gimbal is capable of moving the lens in the opposite direction to camera movement, for example, while we walk or run or, what is more usual, while we record freehand and inevitably it moves. Its five-axis stabilization keeps the lens stable at all times, making it a perfect device for recording any type of moving video.

Experience plus innovation

For this reason alone, the vivo x60 Pro 5G could be the most recommended option for all filmmakers, but it not only excels at that. The collaboration with ZEISS shows, and a lot, providing all the experience of the brand in the field of photography. If you add live R&D efforts to that, it results in a camera that doesn’t fail at almost anything.

With an optics signed by ZEISS, the photographic module consists of: a main camera with a 48MP sensor and an aperture of 1.48 (the smallest in the smartphone market); an angle that also serves as a 13MP macro, with an aperture of 2.2; and a 13MP telephoto lens. As for the front camera, the one in charge of selfies, it has a 32MP sensor.

Very good hardware and software are combined with all the experience provided by a classic brand in the world of photography, such as ZEISS.

In total, at the hardware level, the necessary requirements are given so that the captured images have the highest contrast and quality. But how does the phone process and treat images?

One of the technologies that the vivo X60 Pro 5G uses is the Pixel Shift system, which measures the result of each pixel improving clarity and definition. In a matter of seconds, it is able to correct any blurring of the image.

Portrait mode also improves on its predecessors and competing models. In addition to performing the blur effect very well, differentiating details such as human hair, this is also done even if we are recording a video. It is responsible for the automatic focus detection algorithm, which detects three key aspects: the eyes, the face and the body and fixes it even if the person is moving.

A night mode that offers incredible results

Night mode is the third aspect that positions the vivo X60 Pro 5G as a reference in its segment. The large aperture of f / 1.48, coupled with a high-precision noise reduction algorithm with AI, produces incredible images, even in almost complete darkness.

In short, with the data on the table, the vivo X60 Pro 5G has nothing to envy other devices, such as the iPhone 12, the Samsung S21 Ultra or the Mi 11 UltraFurthermore, in many respects it far exceeds them. Whether it is to record videos on social networks or simply because we are lovers of photography, the vivo X60 Pro 5G is an option to consider, especially because also, compared to its direct competition, its price is visibly lower.

