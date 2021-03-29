the phone that seeks to conquer the high-end

03/29/2021 at 5:19 PM CEST

Xiaomi is a brand that is always committed to innovating with the launch of its terminals. This year it has been the turn of the Xiaomi Mi11, one of the most powerful mobile phones that have been launched lately. However, it could still be overcome with the launch of the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, one phone willing to be the king of the highest range

To do this, it has a processor SnapDragon 888 and an impressive 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM along with 256GB of storage. Its 20MP front camera promises the best selfies, but the lenses that have the most hope is on the rear, since it has a Samsung ISOCELL GN2 50 MP main sensor, OIS accompanied by a wide angle Sony IMX586 48 MP (128º ), OIS and a Sony IMX586 48 MP telephoto lens, 120X digital zoom, OIS. Namely, cutting edge technology. It is also surprising because, together with the camera module, built-in a second screen that reports the time, notifications or battery.

The latest in hardware also includes a battery of 5000mAh and 67W fast charging both via cable and wireless. The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra will go on sale for 1199 euros in black or white.