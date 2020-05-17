These days, Lauren Pelissier, an event planner in Decatur, Georgia, finds herself with much more free time to call her friends and family.

When Lauren Pelissier picked up her phone the other day to call a lifelong friend from across the country, her friend responded by asking if something was wrong.

That’s how unusual it is for Pelissier, 45, to call his friends on the phone.

Between working as an event planner, running a nonprofit organization, raising a child, and volunteering at a school, the Decatur, Georgia resident rarely had a moment to speak without interruption before the coronavirus pandemic.

Now that his normal life is on hiatus, that is no longer the case.

“Picking up the phone and calling people reconnected me to everyone on a level I had lost from text messaging,” he said.

As people go through the unprecedented global pandemic, the once-disappeared phone call is seeing a resurgence.

When the pandemic started, telecommunications companies noticed something peculiar: a strain on their networks due to phone calls.

“With covid happening, all of these phone calls suddenly started shooting up to a bump we weren’t expecting,” said Chris Sambar, executive vice president of technology operations for AT&T. “[La voz] it became the cool app of 2020. “

Call volume and duration have risen

The phone, at least when it comes to making real calls, has been on its deathbed for a while.

In 2004, more than 90% of American households had a landline phone. By 2019, it had dropped to just over 40%, according to a 2018 survey by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Use had declined so much that telecommunications companies cited it as the reason copper phone lines were phased out in recent years.

Smartphones replaced landlines, and people used them less for phone calls and more for texting.

Smartphone users in the US They send and receive five times more text messages than phone calls, according to a 2015 report by former mobile data firm Informate. And most age groups spend less time talking on the phone, Nielsen reported in 2015.

But the pandemic came.

AT&T, which owns CNN, reported that from mid-March to May 1, wireless voice calls reached 44% above typical levels and Wi-Fi calls doubled.

Other telecommunications services noticed the same.

At the height of the pandemic in March, Verizon reported an average of 800 million wireless calls each day of the week. That’s almost double the number of calls made on Mother’s Day, generally the busiest calling day of the year. This Mother’s Day, calls increased nearly 10% compared to the same holiday last year.

Both companies also report that the duration of the call increased, which means that people stay on the phone longer.

“The duration of the call increased significantly, and that continues to increase week after week,” said Heidi Hemmer, vice president of network for Verizon. “… People are definitely getting closer.”

The intimacy of phone calls is unmatched

The increase in phone calls is in line with a broader trend of increased communication during the pandemic. Telecommunications companies also reported increases in text messaging, while video conferencing services like Zoom have also seen growth in usage.

Still, there is a sense of intimacy that is felt in phone calls that simply cannot be matched by text messages, making it difficult to convey the tone or emotion, or video chats, which require more concentration and they create a hyperconsciousness of one’s appearance, said Pelissier, the event planner.

“A text is so benign,” he said. “But a Zoom call is very invasive. A phone call is a perfect middle ground. ”

For older adults, phone calls are easy and reliable

There are several reasons for the increase in phone calls.

For those who live in rural areas or the older generations who do not have as much technology, phone calls are the easiest and most reliable form of communication.

That’s why Cecilia Hollenhorst, a second-year medical student at the University of Michigan, decided to make a weekly group phone call with the elderly patients she volunteers with.

Hollenhorst, 26, had previously participated in an initiative to follow up on several older people through weekly phone calls. But she wanted to foster a greater sense of community for them, although many people are socializing and virtually hanging out through Zoom, video calls were not feasible for the patients she worked with.

So every Thursday at 3pm, she and a group of seniors gather for an hour-long phone conversation. In the absence of family visits and other social contacts, it is a way for older people to share their struggles, exchange advice, and discuss anything they have in mind.

“Right now, since we all have this shared experience of staying home, it is easier than usual to find common themes to talk to a stranger on the phone,” he said.

Younger people are also calling more

Not only are older generations talking more on the phone.

Hollenhorst is something of an anomaly for his age. The 26-year-old describes herself as a “telephone person”; He calls his mother almost every day and also talks to his brothers often.

But she says she has seen a change even among her friends who weren’t so eager to pick up the phone before. Although previously, the time he spent on the phone was mainly with the family, now he also has more phone calls with friends.

“It seems like other people are becoming telephone people,” says Hollenhorst.

It is an extension of people’s desire to connect

Ultimately, the increase in phone calls is an extension of people’s desire for human connection at a time when they feel isolated, said Vaile Wright, psychologist and senior director of care and medical innovation at the American Psychological Association. .

“We’re craving that sense of connection, so to me the phone seems like the most obvious way to replace that,” he said.

The growth in phone calls also creates potential for people to emerge from the pandemic with a greater appreciation of their relationships, he added. It remains to be seen whether phone calls will remain so widespread after life recovers a certain appearance of normality: Telecommunications companies are already reporting some declines in voice calls since the end of the pandemic.

But as people use this time to reflect on what’s important to them, they will likely continue to contact each other through phone calls.

Pelissier and her friend ended up chatting for an hour and a half.

After the conversation ended, her friend texted her saying how nice it was to hear her voice.

Pelissier felt the same way, and plans to make talking on the phone a priority even after a pandemic.

Times like these, he said, have shown how important those connections are.

