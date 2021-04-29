The Phoenix Suns beat the Clippers and will play the playoffs

Phoenix will enjoy the playoffs again. The Suns beat the Los Angeles Clippers (109-101) for the first time this season and after two losses and mathematically secured their presence in the title rounds 11 years later: the last time they qualified was in 2010 with Steve Nash and Amar’e Stoudemire as franchise leaders and Alvin Gentry on the bench.

Since then, six more coaches have come through the Arizona bench, including Monty Williams, who took a franchise adrift last season and put it back on the NBA map. The 43 victories that the team has now are the highest since the 2013-14 season (48) and it is the third time in the last ten years that they have surpassed the barrier of 40 wins. Nothing bad.

The change in Phoenix began last season, with Ricky Rubio as conductor, when they were inches away from playing the play in and being the best team in the regular phase of the Orlando bubble. In summer, everything skyrocketed: the Spanish international went to Oklahoma for Chris Paul, that at 35 years all gave for amortized. Course by course, the veteran base has been terminated. He could contribute, but… And year after year he has shown that he still has a lot of basketball in his legs.

Chris Paul and Devin Booker

Right now, Paul plays like he was a decade younger and between chants of ‘MVP, MVP’ he showed off in front of one of his former teams. He reached 28 points (4/8 in triples) and 10 assists in a duel that the Suns never stopped leading, although they needed Paul for the last push when the Clippers tried to board the boat: three consecutive baskets of theirs put an end to the hopes of a good Paul George (25 points) who played his fifth game without the injured Kawhi Leonard.

Side note, Devin Booker. The guard made another good performance of 21 points and reached 9,155 points and 782 triples (only one this morning) in his first 400 games in the NBA. No one else in the history of the Suns had reached that high in that span.. “I am happy for him because he deserves it. Sometimes the casual hobbyist doesn’t get a chance to appreciate someone’s greatness. I’m happy the world is finally seeing it, ”Chris Paul said of his partner. Together they will be in the playoffs: the veteran for the 12th time, the young man for the first time in his sixth season in the North American League.