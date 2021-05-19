the Phoenix from Serie A

05/19/2021

On at 20:17 CEST

It should not be easy to disappear due to financial problems, re-found, have to start from scratch with a new name, change it the following year and reach Series A. The very story of the Phoenix Bird, which rises from its ashes to go back to being who it was.

All this has happened to La Salernitana in just ten years, since Claudio Lotito, also president of Lazio, took over the reins of the club. From the Salerno Calcio of 2010 who was active in Serie D, non-professional category, to the Unione Sportiva Salernitana 1919 of 2021 who has achieved promotion to Serie A after a capital season, passing over the highly mediatic Monza of Berlusconi, Balotelli, Boateng and company.

A tremendous story of a small club that in other times was not so. In the 90s, the Salernitana was a regular player in the highest category of Italian football, being, among the smallest clubs, one of the teams with the greatest number of followers.

And it keeps moving them. You just have to take a look at how the ‘granata’ fans celebrated their promotion to Serie A. That’s what Campania has. In Naples they also know what it is to have some passionate ‘tifosi’. Now, the region will have the great derby again.

Lotito’s bet

There are many keys to understanding the reason for such an improbable promotion as that of La Salernitana, but, without a doubt, Claudio Lotito bears an important part of the blame.

The boss took a destroyed club and has returned it to the elite, betting on a team that has known how to combine youth and experience and has benefited from transfers of young and interesting players from his Lazio such as Casasola, Cicerelli and Gondo. But even promotions have their drawbacks. Lotito must now sell the club since he cannot have two properties in the highest category of Italian football, although everything indicates that he will do so to a person from his close environment.

We were talking about some of the keys to understanding the good work of La Salernitana. And in capital letters must be the name of Castori, the technician “of the impossible promotions & rdquor;, as it has been baptized in Italy. He has already achieved it with the very modest Carpi and has done it again with the Salerno club, which faced the season with rather discreet ambitions.

In his commitment to a purely Italian formula, with a compact 3-5-2, Castori has managed to get the most out of a squad where names such as Tutino, Anderson, Bodgan and Casasola have shone. They have been part of the backbone that has returned Salernitana to the Olympus of Italian football.