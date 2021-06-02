The Phillies stand out in a day of bulky scores

06/02/2021 at 7:49 AM CEST

EFE

Venezuelan ranger Odubel Herrera and Andrew McCutchen each hit two home runs, and the Philadelphia phillies they got seven in total for defeat the Cincinnati Reds 17-3. Herrera (4) threw the ball into the fairway in the third inning, with no teammates ahead against pitches from starter Sonny Gray, when there was one out in the episode. In the sixth the Venezuelan again hunted the enemy streamer and the ball disappeared from the field again, taking a runner along the way. McCutchen (9) punished in the sixth and eighth innings, with two homers.

The victory was scored by starter Aaron Nola (4-4) in five innings. For the Reds the defeated was Gray (1-4) in four and two-thirds episodes.

Franco and Severino stand out for the Oriols

The Dominicans Maikel Franco and Pedro Severino hit home runs for the Baltimore Oriols, who defeated the Twins 7-4. Franco (6) threw the ball into the street in the sixth inning, with no teammates ahead, while Severino (2) sent the ball to the other side of the fence in the fourth inning, also with no men in circulation.

On the mound the victory was credited to starter Bruce Zimmermann (3-3) in 5 1/3 innings. For the Twins, the loss was carried by Dominican starter Michael Pineda (3-3) in three innings.

Frazier and Andújar punish the Rays

Ranger Clint Frazier and Dominican Ranger Miguel Andújar each hit home runs for the New York Yankees, who defeated the Tampa Bay Rays 5-3. Frazier (5) hit from four corners in the eleventh inning and put final numbers on the board, while Andújar (2) hit a full-return hit in the fourth, solo.

The victory was credited to the Mexican closer Luis Cessa (1-0) in the work of an episode. For the Rays, the loser was closer Andrew Kittredge (5-1) in one and two-thirds inning.

Guerrero hits his 17th home run

Dominican Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his 17th career homer and led to Toronto Blue Jays to a 5-1 win over Miami Marlins. Guerrero Jr., (17) sent the ball to the fairway in the third inning by overcoming the pitches of Dominican starter Sandy Alcántara, taking two runners ahead. In the bottom of the third inning Guerrero Jr. blew the ball 412 feet over the top of left field and shoved second baseman Marcus Semien and shortstop Bo Bochette into the register. With his home run, the Dominican ensures the lead in the home run line in the Major Leagues, tied with Acuña Jr. and beating only two other batters by one. Cuban ranger Lourdes Gurriel (5) also sent the ball to the street in the eighth inning, with no running backs in circulation.

The victory was credited to starter Robbie Ray (3-2) in six innings, accepting six hits and one run. For the Marlins, the loss fell to Alcántara (2-5) in a six-round job.

Ramírez drives Indians victory

Dominican third baseman José Ramírez doubles in the winning run of the Cleveland Indians, who beat the Chicago White Sox 6-5. In the bottom of the fourth inning, Ramirez doubled into center field and pushed the register to shortstop Amed Rosario with the run for the ultimate lead.

Catcher Austin Hedges (3) hit from four corners in the fourth inning, with a running back on the trails.

For the White Sox starter Dylan Cease (3-2) pitched 3 1/3 innings and took the loss.

Garcia and Altuve combine and defeat the Red Sox

Venezuelan starter Luis García pitched seven innings, the most of his career, his compatriot José Altuve hit a home run and Houston Astros beat Boston Red Sox 5-1. The Astros got their third straight win. On the mound, Garcia (4-3) allowed one run and six hits, retiring 11 of 12 batters at one point. The right-handed pitcher struck out six and walked one in his fourth straight win.

Altuve opened the first inning with his eighth home run of the season, flying through left field against Garrett Richards (4-4). It was Altuve’s third starting home run this season.

The loss was carried by starter Garret Richards (4-4) in six innings.

Contreras and Wisdom punish the Padres

Venezuelan catcher Willson Contreras and third baseman Patrick Wisdom hit home runs for the Chicago Cubs, who beat the San Diego Padres 4-3. Contreras (9) punished with a full-return hit in the fifth inning with a runner ahead, when there was one out in the inning. Wisdom (4) did it in the second inning, with a runner on base.

The victory was scored by starter Kyle Hendricks (6-4) in six innings.

For the Padres, Puerto Rican receiver Víctor Caratini (4) sent the ball to the street in the fifth inning, alone. The loss was carried by starter Ryan Weathers (2-2) in five innings.

Schoop and Haase hit two home runs each against the Brewers

Second baseman Jonathan Schoop and catcher Eric Haase each hit two home runs for the Detroit Tigers, who beat the Milwaukee Brewers 10-7. Schoop (7) hit from four corners in the second and sixth innings, while Haase (4) did it in the second and third innings.

On the mound the victory was credited by relief Derek Holland (1-1) in two episodes.

For the Brewers, second baseman Kolten Wong (4) hit the fairway twice in the first and third innings, while ranger Tyrone Taylor (5) hit from four corners twice in the second and eighth innings. Mexican third baseman Luis Urías (6) also hit a full return in the ninth inning, with no teammates ahead, no outs in the inning.

The loss was carried by starter Eric Lauer (1-2) in two innings.

Zimmerman and Soto shine against the Braves

First baseman Ryan Zimmerman and Dominican ranger Juan Soto each hit home runs for the Washington Nationals, who defeated the Atlanta Braves 11-6, for whom Venezuelan ranger Ronald Acuña hit his 17th home run. Soto (5) bounced the ball off the field in the eighth inning as he chased the Grant Dayton relay streamer with a runner ahead.

On the mound the victory was credited by relief Austin Voth (2-0) in three innings.

For the Braves, Acuña Jr. (17) sent the ball to the street in the fifth inning and rises to the shared lead in major league home runs. Acuña Jr. homered off Voth leading a teammate on the road. Acuña is in the first place of the majors accompanying the Dominican Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

The Braves lost to starter Max Fried (2-3) in 3 2/3 innings.