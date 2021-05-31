The Philadelphia Union shows its power after beating the Portland Timbers (3-0)

05/31/2021 at 3:34 AM CEST

The Philadelphia Union consolidated a great victory after thrashing 3-0 at Portland Timbers during the meeting held in the Subaru park this Monday. The Philadelphia Union He arrived with the intention of reaping a new victory after winning the last two matches of the competition. The most recent was against DC United (0-1) and the other before him New York Red Bulls (1-0). On the part of the Portland team, the Portland Timbers won the LA Galaxy 3-0 and previously did it too, against San Jose Earthquakes by 0-2. With this result, the Pennsylvania set is second, while the Portland Timbers he is eighth after the end of the match.

The meeting started in a favorable way for him Philadelphia Union, who fired the starting gun at the Subaru park through a goal from Przyby & lstrok; ko in the 26th minute. The pensilvano team joined in again, distancing themselves thanks to some Saints in minute 32, thus ending the first half with a 2-0 in the light.

In the second half, luck came for the Pensilvan team, which increased its scoring account with respect to its opponent through a goal from Elliott in minute 63, thus closing the match with a final score of 3-0.

Both coaches made moves on the benches. The coach of the Philadelphia Union gave entrance to Burke, Aaronson, Sullivan Y Fontana for Saints, Leon flach, Bedoya Y Przyby & lstrok; ko, Meanwhile he Portland Timbers gave entrance to Mcgraw, Asprilla, Zambrano Y Bonilla for Loria, Blackberry, Van rankin Y Valeri.

The referee showed three yellow cards. Pensilvan players saw one of them (Mbaizo) and the Portland team saw two cards, specifically & Zcaron; upari & cacute; Y Bravo.

With this victory, the Philadelphia Union manages to ascend to 14 points and remains in a position to access a playoff spot for the title, while the Portland Timbers continues with nine points.

Data sheetPhiladelphia Union:Blake, Elliott, Glesnes, Wagner, Mbaizo, Leon Flach (Aaronson, min.89), Martinez, Bedoya (Sullivan, min.92), Jamiro Monteiro, Przyby & lstrok; ko (Fontana, min.92) and Santos (Burke, min .60)Portland Timbers:Ketterer, & Zcaron; upari & cacute ;, Tuiloma, Bravo, Van Rankin (Zambrano, min.89), Williamson, Chará, Valeri (Bonilla, min.89), Loria (Mcgraw, min.68), Ebobisse and Mora (Asprilla, min .79)Stadium:Subaru parkGoals:Przyby & lstrok; ko (1-0, min. 26), Santos (2-0, min. 32) and Elliott (3-0, min. 63)