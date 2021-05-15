the Philadelphia Union host the New York Red Bulls on matchday seven

05/15/2021 at 1:30 AM CEST

The Philadelphia Union plays this Sunday at 1:30 his seventh game of Major League Soccer against the Red bulls in the Subaru park.

The Philadelphia Union He faces the match of the seventh day with the desire to add more points to his classification table after having drawn 1-1 against the New england revolution in his last game. Since the start of the competition, the hosts have won in one of the five games played so far in Major League Soccer, with four goals in favor and five against.

On the visitors’ side, the New York Red Bulls won his last two competition matches against him Toronto fc in his stadium and the Chicago Fire in his field, 2-0 and 2-0 respectively, so he intends to take advantage of the winning inertia in the fiefdom of the Philadelphia Union. To date, of the four games played by the New York Red Bulls in Major League Soccer, he has won two of them with a figure of seven goals for and five against.

Regarding the results at home, the Philadelphia Union they have been beaten twice and have drawn once in three games played so far, numbers that show the team’s weakness in home games and in turn give the visitors hope. In the role of visitor, the New York Red Bulls he was defeated in his only match as a visitor.

The two rivals have already met before at the home of Philadelphia UnionIn fact, the numbers show six losses and two draws for the hosts. Likewise, the locals are the ones who have won the most times in their stadium against the Red bullsWell, they have done it on the last three occasions. The last time they faced the Philadelphia Union and the Red bulls in this competition it was in September 2020 and the match concluded with a score of 0-3 favorable to Philadelphia Union.

Analyzing the situation of these teams in the Major League Soccer leaderboard, we can see that, before the match, the New York Red Bulls is ahead of the Philadelphia Union with a difference of one point. At this time, the Philadelphia Union it has five points and is in tenth position. For its part, the visiting team is fifth with six points.