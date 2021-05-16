The Philadelphia Union get the victory against the New York Red Bulls (1-0)

05/16/2021 at 3:38 AM CEST

The Philadelphia Union added three points to his scoreboard after getting a hard-fought victory against the Red bulls, who beat 1-0 this Sunday in the Subaru park. The Philadelphia Union wanted to improve their figures in the tournament after drawing 1-1 in the last duel held against the New england revolution. Regarding the New Jersey team, the New York Red Bulls won the Toronto fc 2-0 and previously did it too, against Chicago Fire by 2-0. After the result obtained, the Pensilvan team is fifth at the end of the game, while the Red bulls is eighth.

The game started in a favorable way for him Philadelphia Union, who opened the scoring with a goal from Burke in minute 9. With this 1-0 the first part of the match concluded.

Neither team managed to score in the second half, so the match ended 1-0.

In the changes chapter, the players of the Philadelphia Union who entered the game were Przyby & lstrok; ko, Real Y Sullivan replacing Fontana, Saints Y Bedoya, while changes in the Red bulls They were Edwards, Klimala, Fernandez, Yearwood Y Harper, who entered to replace Tarek, Royer, Amaya, Clark Y Fabio Gomez.

A total of four yellow cards and one red card were seen in the match. On the part of the players of the Philadelphia Union yellow card was shown to Leon flach, while the New Jersey team received a yellow warning against Long, Nealis Y Yearwood and with red to Yearwood (2 yellow).

With this result, the Philadelphia Union rises to eight points and remains in the position of access to a knockout place for the championship and the Red bulls remains with six points.

Data sheetPhiladelphia Union:Blake, Elliott, Glesnes, Wagner, Mbaizo, Leon Flach, Fontana (Przyby & lstrok; ko, min.59), Bedoya (Sullivan, min.91), Jamiro Monteiro, Burke and Santos (Real, min.78)New York Red Bulls:Carlos Miguel, Long, Nealis, Tarek (Edwards, min.36), Duncan, Davis, Amaya (Fernandez, min.55), Royer (Klimala, min.46), Clark (Yearwood, min.76), Cásseres and Fabio Gomez (Harper, min.76)Stadium:Subaru parkGoals:Burke (1-0, min. 9)