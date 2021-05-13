The Philadelphia Union and the New England Revolution split the points after drawing at one

05/13/2021 at 3:32 AM CEST

The Philadelphia Union and the New england revolution tied to one in the match played this Thursday in the Subaru park. The Philadelphia Union He came into the game in a buoyant mood after achieving a 2-0 victory over him. Chicago Fire. With respect to the Foxborough team, the New england revolution lost by a 2-0 result in the previous match against the Nashville SC. With this score, the pensilvan team was placed in ninth position, while the New england revolution, for his part, is second at the end of the meeting.

During the first half there were no goals by any of the players of each team, so the result remained 0-0 during the first 45 minutes.

In the second half, luck came for the Foxborough team, who took advantage of the play to open the scoring with a goal from Bunbury in the 85th minute. The pensilvano team put the tie thanks to the success in front of goal by Przyby & lstrok; ko shortly before the end, specifically in 88, ending the confrontation with the result of 1-1.

The technician of the Philadelphia Union, Jim Curtin, gave entry to the field to Fontana Y Burke replacing Jack Mcglynn Y Saints, while on the part of the New england revolution, Bruce Arena replaced Bou, Bunbury, Edward kizza, Polster Y Henry kessler for Buksa, Buchanan, Traustason, Mcnamara Y Dejuan Jones.

In the match, the referee warned the pensilvan team with three yellow cards only. Specifically, a yellow card was shown to Wagner, Jamiro Monteiro Y Przyby & lstrok; ko.

At the moment, the Philadelphia Union gets five points and the New england revolution with eight points.

On the next round of Major League Soccer, both the New england revolution As the Philadelphia Union will play a new game against him Columbus Crew and the New York RB respectively.

Data sheetPhiladelphia Union:Blake, Elliott, Glesnes, Wagner, Mbaizo, Leon Flach, Jack Mcglynn (Fontana, min.59), Bedoya, Jamiro Monteiro, Przyby & lstrok; ko and Santos (Burke, min.59)New England Revolution:Turner, Jon Bell, Farrell, Dejuan Jones (Henry Kessler, min.90), Bye, Mcnamara (Polster, min.79), Maciel, Carles Gil, Traustason (Edward Kizza, min.79), Buchanan (Bunbury, min. 68) and Buksa (Bou, min.68)Stadium:Subaru parkGoals:Bunbury (0-1, min. 85) and Przyby & lstrok; ko (1-1, min. 88)