The Philadelphia Union achieves a draw against Atlanta United (2-2)

06/20/2021 at 10:30 PM CEST

The Atlanta and the Philadelphia Union tied at two in the match held this Sunday in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Atlanta United He faced the match with the intention of adding more points to his locker after drawing 2-2 in the last game held against him Nashville SC. As for the Pensilvan team, the Philadelphia Union won in their last two matches of the competition against him Portland Timbers and the DC United, 3-0 and 0-1 respectively and had a streak of three consecutive victories. With this result, the Atlantic team is eighth after the end of the match, while the Philadelphia Union is third.

During the first period there were no goals by any of the players of each team, so the result remained 0-0 during the first 45 minutes.

In the second half luck came for him Atlanta United, who premiered his luminous with a goal in his own goal of Przyby & lstrok; ko at 58 minutes. The atlantic team joined again, increasing distances through a goal from Walkes at minute 83. However, the Philadelphia Union approached on the scoreboard thanks to the goal of Burke at 84 minutes. After a new play the score of the Pensilvan team increased, which put the tables putting the 2-2 thanks to a goal of Glesnes in the last gasp of the meeting, in 93, ending the confrontation with a score of 2-2 on the scoreboard.

In the changes chapter, the players of the Atlanta who entered the game were Frank, Mulraney Y Conway replacing Franco Ibarra, Lopez Y towers, while changes in the Philadelphia Union They were Burke, Jack Mcglynn Y Real, who entered to replace Saints, Fontana Y Leon flach.

The referee sanctioned six players with a yellow card, one for the players of the Atlanta United and five for the players of the Philadelphia Union. On the part of the Atlantean players the card went to Lopez and on the part of the pensilvanos players for Bedoya, Leon flach, Fontana, Glesnes Y Jamiro Monteiro.

After ending the match with this tie, the Philadelphia Union it was located in the third place of the table with 15 points, in position of classification for a eliminatory place by the title. For his part, Atlanta United With this point achieved, he reached eighth place with 11 points after the match.

Data sheetAtlanta United:Guzan, Sosa, Walkes, Robinson, Barco, Franco Ibarra (Franco, min.70), Lennon, George Bello, López (Mulraney, min.82), Moreno and Torres (Conway, min.91)Philadelphia Union:Blake, Elliott, Glesnes, Wagner, Mbaizo, Leon Flach (Real, min.97), Fontana (Jack Mcglynn, min.69), Bedoya, Jamiro Monteiro, Przyby & lstrok; ko and Santos (Burke, min.46)Stadium:Mercedes-Benz StadiumGoals:Przyby & lstrok; ko (1-0, min. 58), Walkes (2-0, min. 83), Burke (2-1, min. 84) and Glesnes (2-2, min. 93)