The phenomenon Xander Zayas and “Sniper” Pedraza complete a round night for Puerto Rican boxing



Xander Zayas, brilliant boxing promise from Puerto Rico.

Photo: Damon Gonzalez / All-Star Boxing / Courtesy

Xander Zayas, one of the jewels of the Puerto Rico and world boxing, gave another outstanding performance this Saturday in Las Vegas and added another knockout in his promising career.

The 18-year-old beat up Irishman Larry Fryers, who a day earlier had verbally challenged his opponent, and the referee stopped the actions in the third round of the scheduled 6-round bout in the welterweight division.

Zayas has drawn public attention for his dynamite in his fists despite his young age. Part of his appeal as a fighter is undoubtedly his personality.

🇵🇷🤴🏻 The #YoungKing does it again! @XanderZayas struck down Larry Fryers with a flurry of punches in the 3rd round. #StevensonNakathila pic.twitter.com/smSV8IKZId – Top Rank in Spanish (@trboxeo) June 13, 2021

Zayas, with an impressive amateur career, improved to a 9-0 record with 7 knockouts in pay boxing.

The ringside view of the @XanderZayas TKO 😯 #StevensonNakathila pic.twitter.com/mwMyqFO5tu – ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) June 13, 2021

In the same feature presented by Top Rank and which was broadcast on ESPN, Puerto Rican José “Sniper” Pedraza (29-3, 14 KOs) defeated American Julián Rodríguez, who no longer came out for round 9 at super lightweight.

The Sniper was on target the entire time. The shots added up, and Jose Pedraza is one step closer to his shot at becoming a 3-weight world champion. 🎯🇵🇷 # StevensonNakathila | LIVE on ESPN & ESPN + pic.twitter.com/bwxOHYxz6v – Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) June 13, 2021

Pedraza, 32, who was very active during the most difficult months of the pandemic, is heading for a world championship fight. The native of Caguas was previously world monarch in super feather and light.

What a mood. Earned. 🎯 @sniper_pedraza 🇵🇷 # StevensonNakathila | LIVE on ESPN & ESPN + pic.twitter.com/ybi2AUVsmb – Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) June 13, 2021

In the main event at the Virgin Hotel in Las Vegas, the American Shakur Stevenson comfortably beat Jeremiah Nakathila to win the WBO interim super featherweight crown.