The phenomenon Xander Zayas and “Sniper” Pedraza complete a round night for Puerto Rican boxing


Xander Zayas, brilliant boxing promise from Puerto Rico.

Photo: Damon Gonzalez / All-Star Boxing / Courtesy

Xander Zayas, one of the jewels of the Puerto Rico and world boxing, gave another outstanding performance this Saturday in Las Vegas and added another knockout in his promising career.

The 18-year-old beat up Irishman Larry Fryers, who a day earlier had verbally challenged his opponent, and the referee stopped the actions in the third round of the scheduled 6-round bout in the welterweight division.

Zayas has drawn public attention for his dynamite in his fists despite his young age. Part of his appeal as a fighter is undoubtedly his personality.

Zayas, with an impressive amateur career, improved to a 9-0 record with 7 knockouts in pay boxing.

In the same feature presented by Top Rank and which was broadcast on ESPN, Puerto Rican José “Sniper” Pedraza (29-3, 14 KOs) defeated American Julián Rodríguez, who no longer came out for round 9 at super lightweight.

Pedraza, 32, who was very active during the most difficult months of the pandemic, is heading for a world championship fight. The native of Caguas was previously world monarch in super feather and light.

In the main event at the Virgin Hotel in Las Vegas, the American Shakur Stevenson comfortably beat Jeremiah Nakathila to win the WBO interim super featherweight crown.

